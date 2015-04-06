** Power distribution and construction company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd falls 4.1 pct

** Traders cite media reports that the Delhi government has asked power distribution companies to clear dues of about 60 bln rupees ($965 mln) owed to the state (bit.ly/1aAqEJH)

** Company's spokesmen were not immediately available for comment ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees)