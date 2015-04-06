** China stock charts are bullish on all time frames with a powerful trend in place, says J.P. Morgan ** Shanghai Composite Index may appear "overbought" on oscillators, which is common during strong uptrend ** There is a counter-trend pullback on monthly charts and a clear weakness on weekly charts for India's NSE index ** A break below 8,270 on the NSE index will invite shorts, the investment bank says in a report Index 14-day RSI Bollinger Band Nifty 48.5 At Middle Shanghai Composite 79.7 Near Upper Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)