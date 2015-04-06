US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
** China stock charts are bullish on all time frames with a powerful trend in place, says J.P. Morgan ** Shanghai Composite Index may appear "overbought" on oscillators, which is common during strong uptrend ** There is a counter-trend pullback on monthly charts and a clear weakness on weekly charts for India's NSE index ** A break below 8,270 on the NSE index will invite shorts, the investment bank says in a report Index 14-day RSI Bollinger Band Nifty 48.5 At Middle Shanghai Composite 79.7 Near Upper Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.