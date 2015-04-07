** Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd shares may rise after Merrill Lynch Capital Markets raises stake

** Merrill Lynch bought 5.81 mln shares, or 1.39 pct, at 115.26 rupees a share in a block deal on the NSE

** The foreign investor now holds 6.4 pct stake in the company

** Stock surged 24.2 pct on Monday, marking its biggest daily gain since May 2009

** India seen keeping rates on hold, while signalling readiness to act ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)