US STOCKS-Wall St flat as energy gains offset drop in healthcare, IBM
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
** Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd shares may rise after Merrill Lynch Capital Markets raises stake
** Merrill Lynch bought 5.81 mln shares, or 1.39 pct, at 115.26 rupees a share in a block deal on the NSE
** The foreign investor now holds 6.4 pct stake in the company
** Stock surged 24.2 pct on Monday, marking its biggest daily gain since May 2009
** India seen keeping rates on hold, while signalling readiness to act ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)