** Hindustan Construction Co shares fall 3.5 pct

** Company sets floor price at 30.98 rupees/share for share sale

** Launches share sale on Monday to raise 3 bln rupees with an option to upsize to 4 bln rupees - term sheet shows

** To use proceeds to repay debt, working capital needs and capex requirements - term sheet adds

** ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the managers to the share sale ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)