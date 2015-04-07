** India most crowded among emerging markets based on foreign investor flows - UBS analysts Howard Park and Geoff Dennis write in report

** Foreign institutional investors, key to Indian shares hitting record high last month, have invested $5.9 bln so far this year - NSDL data

** FIIs bought Indian stocks worth $16.1 bln in 2014

** MSCI India down 1.9 pct since Feb-end vs 1.5 pct gain in MSCI EM index

** UBS says other crowed EMs include Qatar, UAE, Russia and Taiwan

** Adds least crowded are Egypt, Korea, China, Colombia and Turkey

** Foreign Flows and NSE index Year FII Flows NSE index %

$ Bln Performance 2015 5.9 4.7 2014 16.1 31.4 2013 18.16 6.8 2012 20.57 27.7 2011 -0.43 -24.6 2010 21.38 17.9 2009 13.41 75.8 2008 -8.52 -51.8 ($1 = 62.2200 rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)