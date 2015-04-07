** SKS Microfinance Ltd shares gain 3.1 pct

** RBI raises borrowing limits for an individual by micro-finance institutions

** Total indebtedness of a borrower, excluding educational or medical expenses, not to exceed 100,000 rupees ($1,600) vs 50,000 rupees earlier, RBI says

** Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly, RBI's policy statement adds ($1 = 62.3200 Indian Rupees)