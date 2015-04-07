UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
April 7 Shriram EPC Ltd
* Board to meet on April 1 to consider conversion of funded interest term loan of CDR lenders into equity shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1Cal5bx) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
* India cenbank - issues notification on timelines for stressed assets resolution