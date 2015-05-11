** A recovery in India's investment cycle is 6-9 months away, Nomura says in a report dated Friday

** New project announcements feed into bank sanctions with a lag of about one year, analysts Prabhat Awasthi, Nipun Prem and Sanjay Kadam write

** View is based on empirical evidence based on CMIE and RBI data, Nomura says

** Nomura's Dec 2015 target for BSE index remains at 33,500

** Overweight on financials, autos, industrials and technology

** Underweight on consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, metals and telecoms

** Top picks include Axis Bank, HCL Technologies , Maruti Suzuki India