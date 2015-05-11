Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** A recovery in India's investment cycle is 6-9 months away, Nomura says in a report dated Friday
** New project announcements feed into bank sanctions with a lag of about one year, analysts Prabhat Awasthi, Nipun Prem and Sanjay Kadam write
** View is based on empirical evidence based on CMIE and RBI data, Nomura says
** Nomura's Dec 2015 target for BSE index remains at 33,500
** Overweight on financials, autos, industrials and technology
** Underweight on consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, metals and telecoms
** Top picks include Axis Bank, HCL Technologies , Maruti Suzuki India (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees