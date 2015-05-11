Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** India is the most liked market in emerging markets, Korea least liked - Citi
** India's consensus overweight is key risk medium term - fund managers
** Long India vs underweight Korea gap is widest since 1995, Citi says
** No market has ever been as overweighted as India's - Citi
** Korea is now actually asset lighter and generates more free cash flow than India but lags when it comes to ROE and dividends
** Says Korea is value to the same extent that India is quality
** If global economy continues to heal, the need to pay high multiples for quality attributes lessens and the tendency will be for there to be a swing towards value - Citi (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees