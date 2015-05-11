Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Indian markets are trading closer to the lower end of long-term historical valuation band at 12.8x FY17 earnings - Macquarie
** India's NSE index has fallen as much as 12.3 pct from its record high hit in March
** Says similar-sized corrections have been seen in previous bull cycles and have been good entry points
** Structural reforms being pursued by government are laying strong foundation for sustained growth; consensus expectations have moderated to more realistic levels
** Top stocks that have fallen more than 15 pct and look attractive include ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Asian Paints (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees