** Indian markets are trading closer to the lower end of long-term historical valuation band at 12.8x FY17 earnings - Macquarie

** India's NSE index has fallen as much as 12.3 pct from its record high hit in March

** Says similar-sized corrections have been seen in previous bull cycles and have been good entry points

** Structural reforms being pursued by government are laying strong foundation for sustained growth; consensus expectations have moderated to more realistic levels

** Top stocks that have fallen more than 15 pct and look attractive include ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Asian Paints