BRIEF-Tremor Video Q1 net loss per share $0.14
* Tremor Video reports strong first quarter 2017 results; building on momentum, increases 2017 outlook
May 11 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($579.88 million) in private placement of shares. Proceeds will be used for working capital.
* Says shares have resumed trading on May 11
Souce text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rtlksl; bit.ly/1ErDBxc
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S