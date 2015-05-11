Options exchange operator CBOE's profit slumps 69.3 pct
May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 69.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
May 11 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says contract sales in April up 60.4 pct y/y at 13.4 billion yuan ($2.16 billion)
* Says contract sales in January-April down 9.7 pct y/y at 32.9 billion yuan
* Says obtains land in Melbourne, Australia for A$19.8 million ($15.61 million) for joint venture property project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FeHmvL; bit.ly/1zRANwK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.2684 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Renewable Power Direct - Renewable Power Direct has structured a third renewable electricity agreement for Iron Mountain Incorporated