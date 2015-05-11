BRIEF-Mannatech reports Q1 loss per share of $0.46
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Tongwei Co Ltd
* Says to invest about $24 million in aquatic feeds project in Indonesia
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F0Vyp1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share