May 8 (Reuters) - Maruco Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.00 Operating 420 mln Recurring 490 mln Profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 110 mln EPS 3.61 yen NOTE - Maruco Co Ltd manufactures and sells women`s underwear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.