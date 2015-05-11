BRIEF-Mannatech reports Q1 loss per share of $0.46
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 (Reuters) - Maruco Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.00 Operating 420 mln Recurring 490 mln Profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 110 mln EPS 3.61 yen NOTE - Maruco Co Ltd manufactures and sells women`s underwear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share