May 11 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Yongle Film & Television for 2.78 billion yuan ($447.83 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise 850 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares have resumed trading on May 11

($1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan renminbi)