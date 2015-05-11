BRIEF-Insr Insurance announces final results in subsequent offering
* 828,981 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 7.00 PER SHARE
May 11 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says unit and partners set up technology JV with registered capital at 100 million yuan ($16.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KzLSD5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KzLSD5
* Check Cap-co, GE Healthcare announce x-ray sources produced at GE Healthcare passed tests required to ensure compliance with C-Scan system specifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: