May 11 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co Ltd

* Says sold 45 percent stake in an investment development firm for 400.2 million yuan ($64.47 million) with expected capital gains of about 160 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J4Bm8B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)