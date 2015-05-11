BRIEF-S R Industries to consider raising fresh equity capital
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
May 11 Shenzhen Mtc Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 1.5 billion yuan ($241.58 million) commercial paper and 1.5 billion yuan medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cHwiLf
($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* MANAGEMENT IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR