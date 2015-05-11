Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Dhanlaxmi Bank surges 19.9 pct to daily upper limit
** Kotak Mahindra Bank is looking to acquire the lender via share swap, news channel Zee Business reported, citing sources
** "We deny this rumour," a Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesman told Reuters
** Dhanlaxmi Bank Managing Director G. Sreeram was not immediately reachable for comment
** Due diligence in final stages, the domestic news channel reported
** Kotak's shares are up 0.7 pct
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees