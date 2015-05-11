BRIEF-Compugen Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Merro Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on May 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cHISKo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neos Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results