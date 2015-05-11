BRIEF-Compugen Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 40.8 million shares at no lower than 20.29 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H9fWoG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neos Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results