BRIEF-India's Nelco March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
May 11 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 12 pending announcement related to photovoltaics station project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J4Yaoy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue $275 million - $285 million