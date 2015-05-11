BRIEF-S R Industries to consider raising fresh equity capital
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
May 11 Tongkun Group Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($483.20 million) in private placement of shares
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HchQrm; bit.ly/1cp2wKj
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
