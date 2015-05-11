May 11 Tongkun Group Co Ltd

* Says to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($483.20 million) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares to resume trade on May 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HchQrm; bit.ly/1cp2wKj

