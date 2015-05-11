BRIEF-CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance
* CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring Further company coverage:
May 11 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for issuing domestic preference shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EsHiCJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
