BRIEF-CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance
* CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring Further company coverage:
May 11 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says unit acquires 50 percent stake in tourism company for 890 million yuan ($143.35 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1zVAocT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring Further company coverage:
* New tax "a political tax grab", not well thought out - ABA (Adds bullets, updates with comments from ABA, Choice in paras 7,8,14)