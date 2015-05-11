BRIEF-Lifetime Brands Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports first quarter financial results
May 11 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd
* Says applies to Shanghai stock exchange to terminate listing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EsKLBj
* Balchem corporation reports record first quarter net earnings of $15.5 million and first quarter adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million