BRIEF-Lifetime Brands Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports first quarter financial results
May 11 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 80 percent stake in communication firm for up to 524.8 million yuan ($84.53 million)via cash, share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IwmM9e ; bit.ly/1cIdHi3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports first quarter financial results
* Balchem corporation reports record first quarter net earnings of $15.5 million and first quarter adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million