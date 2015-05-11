May 11 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 80 percent stake in communication firm for up to 524.8 million yuan ($84.53 million)via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IwmM9e ; bit.ly/1cIdHi3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)