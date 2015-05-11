May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Würth Finance International B.V.

Guarantor Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.738

Yield 1.039 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.9bp

Over the 2.0 pct 4 January 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings A (S&P)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1234248919

