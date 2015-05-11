May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Jose de Mello Saude SA

(Jose de Mello Saude)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 17,2021

Coupon 6 month euribor

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BES & Banco Finantia

Listing Luxembourg & Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-10

Governing Law Portuguese

ISIN PTJLLBOE0000

