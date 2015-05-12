BRIEF-Ambromobiliare appoints Emmanuele Mastagni new CEO
May 12 Philippines' Ayala Land Inc
* Says entered deals to increase stake in Malaysia's MCT Bhd to 33 percent from the current 9 percent Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1HdzeMr) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank