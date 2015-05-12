BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
- Source link: (bit.ly/1AT3S6c)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.26 pct 14 DAY 06.36 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.944 pct(12