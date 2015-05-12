** India-based search engine company Just Dial Ltd rises as much as 2.6 pct

** Credit Suisse upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Cites significant fall in stock price and strong core business as key reasons for upgrade

** Stock is down over 40 pct from its record high of 1,894.40 rupees hit in Aug 2014

** Analysts Anantha Narayan and Nitin Jain expect a 28 pct free cash flow CAGR over FY15-18 for Just Dial's core business