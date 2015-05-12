BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** India-based search engine company Just Dial Ltd rises as much as 2.6 pct
** Credit Suisse upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral"
** Cites significant fall in stock price and strong core business as key reasons for upgrade
** Stock is down over 40 pct from its record high of 1,894.40 rupees hit in Aug 2014
** Analysts Anantha Narayan and Nitin Jain expect a 28 pct free cash flow CAGR over FY15-18 for Just Dial's core business (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade