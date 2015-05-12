BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
May 12 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on May 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QEHhmR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its wholly owned unit GEOBIT MOBILE CORPORATION will take over mobile sales business of softbank and Ymobile from ITX Corporation，another wholly owned unit of the co, on July 1