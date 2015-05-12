May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fortum Oyj
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 18, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.804
Reoffer price 99.804
ISIN SE0007075130
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 18, 2021
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 70bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 70bp
ISIN SE0007075122
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Sweden
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)