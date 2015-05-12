BRIEF-Pininfarina signs contract with Iran Khodro of about EUR 70 million
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH IRAN KHODRO OF ABOUT EUR 70 MILLION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
May 12 Royal Group Co Ltd
* Says adjusts assets acquisition plan after dividend, to issue up to 9.24 million shares at no lower than 23.71 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EwwHqu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH IRAN KHODRO OF ABOUT EUR 70 MILLION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.