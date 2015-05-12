May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 19, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.873

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.8bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date May 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing The Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and

the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS1230983238

