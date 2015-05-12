BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 19, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.873
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.8bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date May 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings AA- (S&P)
Listing The Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and
the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS1230983238
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)