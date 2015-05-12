May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 09, 2023

Coupon 0.40 pct

Issue price 100.098

Reoffer price 100.098

Yield 0.3875 pct

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0282343760

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)