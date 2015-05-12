BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 09, 2023
Coupon 0.40 pct
Issue price 100.098
Reoffer price 100.098
Yield 0.3875 pct
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0282343760
* Trading performance since full year results on 3 march 2017 has been in line with management's expectations