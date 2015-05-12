May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank PLC

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 3 months libor + 45 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 months libor + 45 basis points

Payment Date May 21, 2015

ISIN XS1234796701

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date May 20, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.0570

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date May 20 2015

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

