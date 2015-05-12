BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank PLC
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date May 21, 2018
Coupon 3 months libor + 45 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3 months libor + 45 basis points
Payment Date May 21, 2015
ISIN XS1234796701
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date May 20, 2022
Coupon 2.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.0570
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date May 20 2015
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
