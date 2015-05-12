BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower City of Uppsala
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date May 18, 2020
Coupon 0.825 pct
Payment Date May 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0007125778
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.