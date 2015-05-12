May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German State of NRW

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date August 20,2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.987

Reoffer price 99.987

Reoffer yield 1.380 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML,DB & JPM

Ratings Aa1(stable)(Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1234347570

