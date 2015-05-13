BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Lupin, Bharat Forge, Bharti Infratel and Container Corp of India included in MSCI India index
** Marico, Shree Cement, UPL and Eicher Motors also included
** Reliance Infrastructure to be excluded from the index
** Changes are effective from the close of trading on May 29, the index provider's website says
** Usually, stocks included by index providers in portfolio benchmarks see inflows ahead of their addition to the respective indexes (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain