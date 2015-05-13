** Lupin, Bharat Forge, Bharti Infratel and Container Corp of India included in MSCI India index

** Marico, Shree Cement, UPL and Eicher Motors also included

(bit.ly/1zYaFAk)

** Reliance Infrastructure to be excluded from the index

** Changes are effective from the close of trading on May 29, the index provider's website says

** Usually, stocks included by index providers in portfolio benchmarks see inflows ahead of their addition to the respective indexes (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)