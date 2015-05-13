May 12 (Reuters)-
Renesas Electronics Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 June 30, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 791.07 833.01 180.00
(-5.0 pct) (+6.0 pct) (-14.0 pct)
Operating 104.43 67.64 25.00
(+54.4 pct) (-7.4 pct)
Recurring 105.34 58.63 23.00
(+79.7 pct) (-9.2 pct)
Net 82.37 loss 5.29 20.00
(-5.7 pct)
EPS 49.41 yen loss 5.07 yen 12.00 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL NIL
NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics
conglomerate NEC.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
