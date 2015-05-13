** Hindalco Industries Ltd shares expected to fall after unit Novelis Inc's earnings lag some estimates

** Novelis reports Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $201 mln

** It is a 12 pct miss from adjusted EBITDA estimate of $230 mln by Religare, says analyst Pritesh Jani in a note

** Positive benefits from product mix shift were more than offset by unfavourable forex, falling local market metal premiums and unexpected North American hot mill outage early in 4Q15 - company filing (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)