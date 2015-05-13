BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Hindalco Industries Ltd shares expected to fall after unit Novelis Inc's earnings lag some estimates
** Novelis reports Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $201 mln
** It is a 12 pct miss from adjusted EBITDA estimate of $230 mln by Religare, says analyst Pritesh Jani in a note
** Positive benefits from product mix shift were more than offset by unfavourable forex, falling local market metal premiums and unexpected North American hot mill outage early in 4Q15 - company filing (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
