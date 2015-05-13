** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.99 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a
cut-off yield of 7.9770 pct in the previous auction last week
** Highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.01 pct,
while the lowest was 7.94 pct
** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.98 pct on the
364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.9082 pct at the
previous auction two weeks ago
** Highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 8.01 pct,
while the lowest was 7.91 pct
** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills
($1 = 63.5900 Indian rupees)
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)