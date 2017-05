** Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rises 2.2 pct and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers jumps 5.1 pct

** Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd up 3.8 pct and Madras Fertilizers Ltd higher 4.1 pct

** Govt plans to raise urea prices to cut subsidy burden - traders

** Govt has approved new Urea policy - media reports

** Urea is most used fertiliser in India