BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India VIX rises as high as 21.4, its highest since Feb 25 with no major event in sight
** Last time VIX came closer to 21 was ahead of budget
** VIX rose to 39.3 in May 2014 ahead of Modi's landslide election win
** Usually foreign investors are options writers but they have been buying implied volatility since the start of May series - derivative analysts
** Also, straddles on NSE index options suggest a move of 250-300 points on either side - NSE data
** Volatility and stock prices usually share an inverse relationship, and Indian stocks have already fallen more than 10 pct since record highs in March
** Traders brace for unusual events or market moves for next few weeks (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain