** India VIX rises as high as 21.4, its highest since Feb 25 with no major event in sight

** Last time VIX came closer to 21 was ahead of budget

** VIX rose to 39.3 in May 2014 ahead of Modi's landslide election win

** Usually foreign investors are options writers but they have been buying implied volatility since the start of May series - derivative analysts

** Also, straddles on NSE index options suggest a move of 250-300 points on either side - NSE data

** Volatility and stock prices usually share an inverse relationship, and Indian stocks have already fallen more than 10 pct since record highs in March

** Traders brace for unusual events or market moves for next few weeks (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)