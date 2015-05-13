May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 25, 2034

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 103.836

Reoffer price 103.836

Yield 0.327 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0282528881

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 25, 2045

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.751

Reoffer price 101.751

Yield 0.932 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0282528907

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 148 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 25, 2037

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.824

Reoffer price 100.824

Yield 0.834 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0282528899

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & SVR

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

