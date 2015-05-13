May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(Pshypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 800 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 25, 2034
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 103.836
Reoffer price 103.836
Yield 0.327 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0282528881
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 25, 2045
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.751
Reoffer price 101.751
Yield 0.932 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0282528907
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 148 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 25, 2037
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.824
Reoffer price 100.824
Yield 0.834 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0282528899
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & SVR
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
