BRIEF-Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
* Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans to sign letter of intent with partners include Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd on medical e-commerce business
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JH0IHD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis