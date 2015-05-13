BRIEF-EPI Holdings announces appointment of executive director of company
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Xinjiang Chalkis Co Ltd
* Says revises 2014 annual results with net profit at 11.3 million yuan ($1.82 million) versus 11.7 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HdqsuQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: