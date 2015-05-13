** Chemical maker's shares down 6 pct at $70.05;
biggest drag on S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial indexes
** Wins a proxy fight against activist investor Nelson
Peltz's Trian Fund Management for board seats
** Says shareholders elected all 12 DuPont director nominees
** Trian, which owns a 2.7 percent stake in DuPont, was
seeking four seats on DuPont's board including Peltz
** DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board
** Trian has for months criticized DuPont's underperformance
and demanded to split the company
** Earlier Peltz's Trian said it appeared its nominees were
not elected to the DuPont board, saying the vote was close
** "DuPont's board and management team have staked their
reputations on executing the Company's current strategy," Trian
said in a statement on Wednesday